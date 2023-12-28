MERIDIAN, Miss. (WJTV) – A Silver Alert has been issued for a 69-year-old Meridian man.

Agents with the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) said Milton Campbell was last seen on Wednesday, December 27 in the 800 block of 33rd street in Lauderdale County. He was walking in an unknown direction.

Milton Campbell (Courtesy: MBI)

Family members said Campbell suffers from a medical condition that may impair his judgment.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts can contact the Meridian Police Department at 601-484-6845 or 911.