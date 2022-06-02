GREENWOOD, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) issued a Silver Alert for 72-year-old Fred Hoskins, of Greenwood.

MBI officials said he is six feet and two inches tall, weighs 200 pounds, with grey hair and brown eyes. He was last seen walking in an unknown direction around 9:40 p.m. on County Road 518 (Money Road) in Leflore County on Monday, May 30.

According to officials, he was last seen wearing a pink and blue pullover shirt with blue jean pants and black shoes.

His family said he suffers from a medical condition that may impair his judgement. Anyone with information about Hoskins can contact the Leflore County Sheriff’s Office at (662)-453-5141.