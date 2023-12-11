NEWTON COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A Silver Alert has been issued for a 72-year-old Newton County woman.

Agents with the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) said Linda Shortridge, of Hickory, was last seen on Sunday, December 10 around 5:00 p.m. in the 100 block of Smede Street. She was walking in an unknown direction.

Officials said Shortridge was last seen wearing a pink t-shirt, khaki shorts and black tennis shoes with white soles.

Family members said Shortridge suffers from a medical condition that may impair her judgment.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts can contact the Newton County Sheriff’s Office at 601-635-2101.