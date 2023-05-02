UPDATE:

DESOTO COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Silver Alert issued for Pantaleon A Sy has been canceled. He has been located and is safe, according to MBI.

DESOTO COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) issued a Silver Alert for 73-year-old Pantaleon A Sy, of Southaven.

He is described as five feet seven inches tall, weighs 160 pounds, with brown hair and black eyes.

According to MBI, Pantaleon A Sy was last seen wearing a gray jacket, gray hat, and black sweatpants on Tuesday, May 2 around 11:00 a.m. in the 3000 block of Bonner Drive in Southaven. He was last seen driving a 2018 silver Honda CRV bearing the Mississippi tag BKZ1578.

Family members said Pantaleon A Sy suffers from a medical condition that may impair his judgment. If anyone has information regarding his whereabouts, contact the Southaven Police Department at 662-393-0228.