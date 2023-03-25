OXFORD, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) has issued a Silver Alert for 74-year-old Tony Prestage of Oxford.

MBI officials said he’s five feet and nine inches tall, 175 pounds, with brown hair and green eyes.

He was last seen walking from a hospital around 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday, August 23, 2022. He was wearing jeans with a button-down shirt.

His family said he suffers from a medical condition that may impair his judgment. Anyone with information about Prestage’s location can call the Oxford Police Department at (662)-316-7079.