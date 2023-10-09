SOUTHAVEN, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) issued a Silver Alert for 74-year-old Sy Pantaleon, of Southaven.

He is described as five feet seven inches tall, weighs 170 pounds and has grey hair.

According to MBI, Pantaleon was last seen wearing a blue jacket with blue jeans on Sunday, October 8 around 7:00 p.m. in the 3000 block of Bonner Drive in Southaven. He was driving north in a gray 2018 Honda CRV bearing the Tennessee tag BKZ1578.

Family members said Pantaleon suffers from a medical condition that may impair his judgment. If anyone has information regarding his whereabouts, contact the Southaven Police Department at 662-393-8652.