DESOTO COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) has issued a Silver Alert for 74-year-old George David McGee of Southaven in Desoto County.

MBI officials said he was last seen in the 5000 block of Airways Boulevard in Desoto County around 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, July 16.

They said McGee is five feet and six inches tall, 230 pounds, with brown hair and green eyes. They said he may be in a 1997 white Ford Ranger with Mississippi tag #DBY3109.

George David Mcgee, (Courtesy: Mississippi Bureau of Investigation).

His family said he suffers from a medical condition that may impair his judgement. Anyone with information about McGee is asked to call the Southaven Police Department at (662)-393-0228.