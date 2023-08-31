HARRISON COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) has issued a Silver Alert for 75-year-old Edward Garnett McCormack, of Gulfport.

He is described as six-foot one-inch tall, weighs 180 pounds, with gray hair and brown eyes.

According to MBI, McCormack was last seen Thursday, August 31 around 12:50 p.m. in the intersection of Highway 90 and Hanley Street in Jackson County.

McCormack is believed to be in a green 2017 Volvo S60 bearing the Mississippi tag HAU4718, traveling east.

Edward McCormack (Courtesy: Mississippi Bureau of Investigation)

Family members said McCormack suffers from a medical condition that may impair his judgment. If anyone has information regarding his whereabouts, contact the Gulfport Police Department at 228-868-5959 or 911.