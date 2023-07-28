YALOBUSHA COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) issued a Silver Alert for 75-year-old Bettye Joiner Morgan, of Water Valley.

She is described as five feet four inches tall, weighs 130 pounds, with gray hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen Thursday, July 27, 2023, around 7:00 a.m. in the 900 block of Stephens St. in Yalobusha County.

According to MBI, Morgan is believed to be in a 2017 gray Hyundai Elantra bearing the Mississippi tag YLB1066.

Family members said Morgan suffers from a medical condition that may impair her judgment. Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts can contact the Water Valley Police Department at 662-473-2722.