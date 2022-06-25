ALCORN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) has issued a Silver Alert for 77-year-old Foye Wade Davis of Corinth in Alcorn County.

MBI officials said he is five feet and seven inches tall, 200 pounds, with white hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing dark blue jeans, a checked short sleeve shirt and brown New Balance tennis shoes. He also had a bridal-colored Boxer dog with a choke chain and metal leash.

Officials said he was last seen walking north on County Road 343 in Alcorn County around 9:30 a.m. on Wednesday, June 22.

Foye Wade Davis, (Courtesy: Mississippi Bureau of Investigation).

His family said he suffers from a medical condition that may impair his judgment. Anyone with information about Davis’ location can call the Alcorn County Sheriff’s Office at 662-286-5521.