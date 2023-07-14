GEORGE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) issued a Silver Alert for 77-year-old Myrtle Bang Waltman, of Perkinston.

Waltman is described as five feet five inches tall, weighs 155 pounds, with gray hair and brown eyes.

According to MBI, she was last seen wearing dark brown pants on Friday, July 14 around 4:00 p.m. in the 200 block of Vestry Road.

Family members said Waltman suffers from a medical condition that may impair her judgment. If anyone has information regarding her whereabouts, contact the George County Sheriff’s Department at 601-947-9156.