DESOTO COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) issued a Silver Alert for 77-year-old Eugene Seals Jr., of Southaven.

He is described as six feet eight inches tall, weighing 250 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

According to MBI, Seals was last seen Thursday, May 5 around 12:30 p.m. in the 8000 block of Jordan View Drive in Desoto County. He was wearing a suit.

Seals is believed to be in a 2005 aluminum Honda Pilot bearing the Mississippi tag 1L47V. Family members said he suffers from a medical condition that may impair his judgment.

If anyone has information regarding his whereabouts, contact the Southaven Police Department at (662) 393-0228.