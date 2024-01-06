OLIVE BRANCH, Miss. (WJTV) – A Silver Alert was issued for a 78-year-old Olive Branch man.

Agents with the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) said Leland Hansel McClain was last seen on Saturday, January 6 around 10:00 a.m. in the 8200 block of Longwood Drive. He was driving west on Highway 302.

McClain was last seen wearing a gray long-sleeve shirt with an Armstrong logo, gray pants, and an Alabama ballcap. Agents said he is believed to be in a silver 2011 Chevrolet Silverado bearing the Mississippi tag DA6-1966.

Family members said McClain suffers from a medical condition that may impair his judgment.

Leland Hansel McClain (Courtesy: MBI)

Anyone with information on his whereabouts can contact the Olive Branch Police Department at (662) 895-411 or 911.