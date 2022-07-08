TATE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) issued a Silver Alert for 78-year-old Ronny Phil Warren, of Senatobia.

MBI officials said Warren is five feet and nine inches tall, 270 pounds, with gray hair and blue eyes.

They said he was last seen wearing black exercise pants, a black button-down shirt, socks with sandals and eyeglasses with a pink tint around 7:30 p.m. on Springfield Road in Tate County on Thursday, July 7.

MBI officials believe he may be in a 2002 gray Honda Odyssey with Tennessee tag #7T84L5.

Ronny Phil Warren (Courtesy: Mississippi Bureau of Investigation)

Family members said he suffers from a medical condition that may impair his judgement. Anyone with information about Warren can contact the Tate County Sheriff’s Office at (662)-562-4434.