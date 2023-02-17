HARRISON COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) has issued a Silver Alert for 81-year-old Conrad George Howell, of Gulfport.

MBI officials said he’s five feet and three inches tall, 150 pounds, with a bald head, a grey beard and brown eyes.

They said he was last seen around 12:00 p.m. the 16000 block of Shelly Street in Gulfport on Thursday, February 16. He was wearing khaki pants, grey Hooka sneakers and a black jacket.

His family said he suffers from a medical condition that may impair his judgment. Anyone with information about his location can call the Gulfport Police Department at (228)-868-5959.