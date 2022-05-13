BOLIVAR COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) has issued a Silver Alert for 82-year-old Pearly Mae Neal of Renova, in Bolivar County.

MBI officials said Neal is five feet and seven inches tall, 195 pounds, with grey hair and brown eyes. She was last seen walking in an unknown direction on Happy Street in Bolivar County around 11:30 p.m. on Thursday, May 12. They said she was wearing an orange gown with no shoes and two ponytails in her hair.

Pearly Mae Neal (Courtesy: Mississippi Bureau of Investigation)

Her family said she suffers from a medical condition that may impair her judgement. Anyone with information about Neal can call the Bolivar County Sheriff’s Office at (662)-843-2712.