ITAWAMBA COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) issued a Silver Alert for 82-year-old Gaynell W. Snow, of Fulton.

She is described as five feet seven inches tall, weighs 138 pounds, with white hair and blue eyes.

According to MBI, Snow was last seen on Wednesday, May 24 around 4:00 p.m. in the 3200 block of Clay Tilden Road in Fulton. She was driving north in an aluminum-colored 2009 Chevrolet HHR bearing the Mississippi tag ITB8663.

Family members said Snow suffers from a medical condition that may impair her judgment. If anyone has information regarding the whereabouts of Snow, contact the Itawamba County Sheriff’s Department at 662-862-3401.