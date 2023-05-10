UPDATE:

ATTALA COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Silver Alert issued for Gladys Elizabeth James has been canceled. According to MBI, she has been located and is safe.

ATTALA COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) issued a Silver Alert for 82-year-old Gladys Elizabeth James, of Vaiden.

She is described as five feet five inches tall and weighs 130 pounds, with gray hair and brown eyes.

According to MBI, James was last seen Tuesday, May 9 around 11:30 a.m. on Highway 35 North in Attala County. She was driving a silver 2000 Oldsmobile Alero bearing the Mississippi tag 954DD.

Family members said James suffers from a medical condition that may impair her judgment. If anyone has information regarding her whereabouts, contact the Attala County Sheriff’s Department at 662-289-5556.