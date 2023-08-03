UPDATE:

NEWTON COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Silver Alert issued for Harlon Hoyt Jones has been canceled. He has been located and is safe, according to MBI.

NEWTON COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) issued a Silver Alert for 84-year-old Harlon Hoyt Jones, of Decatur.

He is described as five feet nine inches tall, weighs 185 pounds, with blonde hair and gray eyes.

According to MBI, Jones was last seen wearing a blue button-up shirt and dark blue or black pants on Thursday, August around 8:30 a.m. at the Valero in Decatur.

Investigators said Jones was driving a white 2011 Ford bearing the Mississippi tag NU11203.

Family members said Jones suffers from a medical condition that may impair his judgment. If anyone has information regarding his whereabouts, contact the Newton County Sheriff’s Department at 601-635-4010.