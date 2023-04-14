KEMPER COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) has issued a Silver Alert for 84-year-old George Ira Nelson of Dekalb in Kemper County.

MBI officials said he’s five feet and eleven inches tall, 185 pounds with silver hair. He was last seen in the 6000 block of Kippling Road in Kemper County on Friday, April 14.

He’s believed to be driving in an unknown direction in a black 2020 Nissan Rogue with Mississippi tag #5N189.

His family said he suffers from a medical condition that may impair his judgment. Anyone with information about Nelson’s location can call the Kemper County Sheriff’s Department at (601)-656-3121 or 911.