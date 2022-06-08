GRENADA, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) issued a Silver Alert for 85-year-old Maggie Forrest McNeal, of Grenada.

McNeal is described as five feet three inches tall, weighs 150 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

According to MBI, she was last seen Wednesday, June 8, around 6:00 a.m. in the 1100 block of Poplar Street in Grenada County. She was walking in an unknown direction.

McNeal was last seen wearing a pink or blue shirt, gray skirt, and flat shoes.

Family members said she suffers from a medical condition that may impair her judgment. If anyone has information regarding the whereabouts of McNeal, contact the Grenada Police department at 662-226-1211.