UPDATE:

HARRISON COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Silver Alert issued for Billy Hollingsworth has been cancelled. He has been located and is safe.

HARRISON COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) issued a Silver Alert for a 90-year-old Harrison County man.

Billy Hollingsworth, of Saucier, is described as five feet four inches tall, weighs 140 pounds, with white hair and hazel eyes.

According to MBI, he was last seen on Monday, September 12 around 4:00 p.m. on N. Clairmont Street in Harrison County. Hollingsworth was walking with a cane in an unknown direction.

He was last seen wearing gray shorts, a white shirt, a khaki hat, and black shoes.

Family members said Hollingsworth suffers from a medical condition that may impair his judgment. If anyone has information regarding his whereabouts, contact the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office at 228-865-7060.