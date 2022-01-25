UPDATE:

DESOTO COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Silver Alert issued for Arthur Lee Jones has been canceled. He has been located and is safe.

DESOTO COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) issued a Silver Alert for 75-year-old Arthur Lee Jones, of Southaven.

Jones is described as six feet two inches tall, weighs 175 pounds, with gray hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing a red shirt and blue jeans Tuesday, January 25, 2022, at about 1:00 a.m. in the 900 block of Church Lane in Desoto County. Investigators said Jones walking in an unknown direction.

Family members said Jones suffers from a medical condition that may impair his judgment. If anyone has information regarding his whereabouts, contact the Southaven Police Department at 662-393-8652.