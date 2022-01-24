Silver Alert issued for David McGill Jr. of New Albany

UNION COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) issued a Silver Alert for David McGill Jr. of New Albany.

Investigators said McGill, 44, is five feet and ten inches tall, 180 pounds, with blonde hair and blue eyes. He was last seen on County Road 107 in Union County around 9:00 p.m. on Friday, January 21. McGill was wearing a polo shirt, a brown leather jacket, khaki cargo pants, grey socks, white Nike shoes with a blue checkmark and a New York Yankees hat.

According to MBI, McGill may be driving a 2004 gold Buick LeSabre with Mississippi tag #UNC4526.

His family said he suffers from a medical condition that could impair his judgement. Anyone with information about McGill can contact the Union County Sheriff’s Office at (662)-534-1941.