SUNFLOWER COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) issued a Silver Alert for 28-year-old Decemius Strong of Indianola.

He is described as five feet nine inches tall, weighs 160 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

According to MBI, Strong was last seen Saturday, January 22, 2022, around 2:00 a.m. in the area of Bayou Drive in Sunflower County. He was walking in an unknown direction.

Investigators said he was last seen wearing a black jacket, yellow hoodie, jeans, and black boots.

Family members said Strong suffers from a medical condition that may impair his judgment. If anyone has information regarding his whereabouts, contact the Sunflower County Sheriff’s Department at 662-887-2121.