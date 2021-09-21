Silver Alert issued for Desoto County man

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for 87-year-old Howard Eugene Phipps, of Hernando. (Courtesy: MBI)

DESOTO COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) issued a Silver Alert for 87-year-old Howard Eugene Phipps, of Hernando.

Phipps was last seen Monday, September 20, around 9:00 a.m. in the 2300 block of Mount Pleasant Road. He was wearing a green and yellow plaid shirt, blue jeans, black shoes, and a baseball cap.

According to MBI, Phipps is believed to be in a 2011 black and white Mini Cooper bearing MS tag DAM8053 traveling in an unknown direction.

He’s described as five feet eleven inches tall, weighing 118 pounds, with silver hair and green eyes.

Family members said he suffers from a medical condition that may impair his judgment.

If anyone has information regarding Phipps whereabouts, contact the Hernando Police Department at (662) 429-9096.