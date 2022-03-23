GULFPORT, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) issued a Silver Alert for 75-year-old Dorothy D. Burks, of Gulfport.

She is described as five feet tall, weighs 90 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

According to MBI, she was last seen wearing a black jacket, white and red checkered pants with a bonnet cover over her hair, walking in an unknown direction.

She was last seen Wednesday, March 23 around 1:00 p.m. on 5th Street in Harrison County.

Family members said Burks suffers from a medical condition that may impair her judgment. If anyone has information regarding her whereabouts, contact the Gulfport Police Department at (228) 868-5959.