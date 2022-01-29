UPDATE:

CARROLL COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Silver Alert for Edward Gatewood has been canceled. He has been located and is safe.

CARROLL COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) has issued a Silver Alert for Edward Gatewood of Coila, in Carroll County.

MBI officials said Gatewood, 86, is five feet and eleven inches tall, 186 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen on County Road 149 in Carroll County around 4:00 a.m. on Friday, January 28. He was wearing black pants, a grey-checkered shirt, a black coat and a black leather Rams hat.

He may be in a 2020 black Nissan Sportage with Illinois tag CA50228.

His family said he suffers from a medical condition that may impair his judgement. Anyone with information about Gatewood can call the Carroll County Sheriff’s Department at (662)-237-9319.