Silver Alert issued for Hancock County woman

HANCOCK COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) issued a Silver Alert for 62-year-old Barabara Bond Prater of Bay St. Louis.

She is described as five feet tall, weighs 120 pounds, with brown hair and green eyes.

According to MBI, Prater was last seen Tuesday, September 28, 2021, at about 11:00 p.m. in the 400 block of Ruella Street in Hancock County. She was walking in an unknown direction.

Family members said Prater suffers from a medical condition that may impair her judgment.

If anyone has information regarding the whereabouts of Prater, contact Bay St. Louis Police Department at 228-255-9191.