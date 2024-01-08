LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A Silver Alert was issued for an Iowa man, who is missing in Mississippi.

Agents with the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) said Jacob Krueger, 30, was last seen on Monday, January 1 around midnight in the 400 block of Williams Road in Lowndes County.

Krueger was walking in an unknown direction, wearing a tan jacket, black short-sleeved t-shirt, khaki pants, and tennis shoes. He has red hair and blue eyes.

Jacob Krueger (Courtesy: MBI)

Family members said suffers from a medical condition that may impair his judgment. Anyone with information on his whereabouts can contact the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office at 662-329-5720 or 911.