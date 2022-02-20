WINSTON COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) has issued a Silver Alert for Jerry Maurice Gray of Louisville, in Winston County.

MBI officials said Gray is six feet tall, 240 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen around 11:30 p.m. on North State Street in Hinds County on Monday, February 14. He was walking in an unknown direction.

HIs family said he suffers from a medical condition that may impair his judgment. Anyone with information about Gray can call the Winston County Sheriff’s Department at (662)-773-5881.