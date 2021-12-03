Silver Alert issued for Jerry Robinson of Jasper County

Correction: A previous news release from MBI stated Robinson may have been accompanied by someone. They sent an updated news release, and the story has been changed to reflect that information.

JASPER COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) issued a Silver Alert for Jerry Wayne Robinson, 71, of Pachuta.

Robinson was last seen on Saturday, November 27, 2021, around 6:00 p.m. in the area of County Road 16 in Jasper County. He was walking in an unknown direction.

According to MBI, Robinson is described as five feet nine inches tall, weighs 200 pounds, with no hair and brown eyes.

Family members said Robinson suffers from a medical condition that may impair his judgment. If anyone has information about his whereabouts, contact Jasper County Sheriff’s Department at 601-764-2588 option 1.