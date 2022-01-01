Silver Alert issued for Keith Darrell Woodard

CHOCTAW COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) has issued a Silver Alert for Keith Darrell Woodard, 29, of Weir, in Choctaw County.

Officers said Woodard is five feet and nine inches tall, 260 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen Thursday, December 30 around 4:00 p.m. in the 8900 block of Highway 15 in Choctaw County.

They said he was last seen wearing purple plaid button-up shirt and believe he may be traveling south in a 2002 white Chevrolet Avalanche.

Family members said he suffers from a medical condition that may impair his judgement. Anyone with information about his location can call the Ackerman Police Department at (662)-285-6129.