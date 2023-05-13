LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) issued a Silver Alert for 64-year-old Violet Gail Rahaim, of Lauderdale County.

She is described as five feet two inches tall, weighs 150 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes.

According to MBI, Rahaim was last seen wearing a black shirt, blue jeans, and white shoes on Thursday, May 11 around 9:40 a.m. in the 2100 block of 14th Avenue in Meridian, Mississippi. She was last seen with 64-year-old Rodger Rahaim driving in an unknown direction in a maroon 2015 Kia Optima bearing the Mississippi tag LAC253.

Family members said Rahaim suffers from a medical condition that may impair her judgment. If anyone has information regarding her whereabouts, contact the Meridian Police Department at 601-484-6845.