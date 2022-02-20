BOLIVAR COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) has issued a Silver Alert for Louis Alison King of Cleveland, in Bolivar County.

MBI officials said he is six feet and four inches tall, 190 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen on Ninth Avenue in Bolivar County on the morning of Saturday, February 19.

Officials believe King may be traveling in a 2018 black Ford Escape with Mississippi tag #BLA4351. The direction he may be traveling in is unknown.

His family said he suffers from a medical condition that may impair his judgment. Anyone with information about King can call the Cleveland Police Department at (662)-843-3611.