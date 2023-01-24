WINSTON COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) issued a Silver Alert for an 18-year-old Louisville man.

William Henry Harrell is described as five feet eleven inches tall, weighs 140 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes.

According to MBI, Harrell was last seen wearing a grey hoodie, blue jeans, and white socks with no shoes on Monday, January 23 around 7:30 a.m. in Winston County. He was walking south on Yarbrough Carter Road.

Family members said Harrell suffers from a medical condition that may impair his judgment. If anyone has information regarding the whereabouts of Harrell, contact the Winston County Sheriff’s Department at 662-773-5881.