JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) issued a Silver Alert for 45-year-old Tammy Lynn Hicks, of Corinth.

She is described as four feet nine inches tall, weighs 120 pounds, with blonde hair and blue eyes.

According to MBI, Hicks was last seen Tuesday, February 22, at 1:30 p.m. in the 300 block of West Capitol Street at the Greyhound Station in Hinds County on a bus going to Memphis, Tennessee.

Family members said Hicks suffers from a medical condition that may impair her judgment.

If anyone has information regarding the whereabouts of Hicks, contact the Alcorn County Sheriff’s Office at (662) 286-5521.