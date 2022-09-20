BOLIVAR COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) issued a Silver Alert for 87-year-old Charles “Wankie” Tripplet, of Shaw.

He is described as six feet tall, with low-cut black and grey hair, a long grey mustache, and brown eyes.

According to MBI, Tripplet was last seen wearing a brown button-down shirt and light blue pants on Monday, September 19 around 12:30 p.m. He was last seen walking near U.S. 61 and MS 448 in Bolivar County.

Family members said Tripplet suffers from a medical condition that may impair his judgment.

If anyone has information regarding his whereabouts, contact the Bolivar County Sheriff’s Department at 662-843-5378.