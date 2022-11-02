CLARKE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) issued a Silver Alert for 88-year-old Robert L. Gray, of Shubuta.

He is described as five feet five inches tall, with grey hair and brown eyes.

According to MBI, he was last seen wearing a burgundy top with grey on it and grey pants. Gray was last seen on Tuesday, November 1, around 9:30 p.m. in the 700 block of Eucutta Street.

Family members said Gray suffers from a medical condition that may impair his judgment. If anyone has information regarding the whereabouts of Gray, contact the Clarke County Sheriff’s Department at 601-776-1385.