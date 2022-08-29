CLAKRE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) has issued a Silver Alert for 71-year-old Donna Jean Sisson, of Stonewall.

She is described as five feet one inch tall, weighing 143 pounds with grey hair and brown eyes.

According to MBI, Sisson was last seen Saturday, August 27 at noon in the 600 block of Basstown Road. She is believed to be in a 2013 gray Ford Edge bearing a Mississippi tag CEB6297 traveling toward Quitman.

Family members said Sisson suffers from a medical condition that may impair her judgment.

If anyone has information regarding the whereabouts of Sisson, contact the Stonewall Police Department at 601-776-1385.