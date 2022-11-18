DESOTO COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) issued a Silver Alert for 74-year-old George Shaw, of Southaven.

He is described as five feet eight inches tall, weighing 220 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. Shaw was last seen wearing blue jeans and a Dallas Cowboy hat on Wednesday, November 16, 2022.

According to MBI, Shaw is believed to be in a 2003 black Chevrolet Tahoe bearing tag TAC6828 traveling in an unknown direction.

Family members said he suffers from a medical condition that may impair his judgment.

If anyone has information regarding the whereabouts of Shaw, contact the Southaven Police Department at (662) 393-0228.