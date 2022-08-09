STONE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) issued a Silver Alert for 53-year-old Marcia Marshell Taylor, of Wiggins.

She is described as five feet three inches tall, weighs 200 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

According to MBI, Taylor was last seen Tuesday, August 2, around 10:15 a.m. in the 800 block of Martin Luther King Boulevard in Harrison County. She was wearing a red shirt and blue jeans.

Family members said Taylor suffers from a medical condition that may impair her judgment.

If anyone has information regarding the whereabouts of Taylor, contact the Wiggins Police Department at 601-928-5444.