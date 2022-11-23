NEW ALBANY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) issued a Silver Alert for 67-year-old Jo Ann Decker, of New Albany.

She is described as four feet eleven inches tall, weighing 105 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes.

According to MBI, Decker was last seen wearing a purple blouse, denim skirt, rubber boots, and a blue and white jacket. She was last seen on Tuesday, November 22 around 12:30 p.m. in the 1000 block of County Road 100, and she walking in an unknown direction.

Family members said Decker suffers from a medical condition that may impair her judgment. If anyone has information regarding her whereabouts, contact the Union County Sheriff’s Department at 662-534-1941.