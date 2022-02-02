CLARKE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) issued a Silver Alert for Carrie Vaughn of Pachuta.

MBI officials said she is 75-years-old, five feet tall, 178 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen on County Road 290 in Clarke County, walking in an unknown direction around 3:30 a.m. on Wednesday, February 2.

Her family said she suffers from a medical condition that may impair her judgement. Anyone with information about Vaughn can contact the Clarke County Sheriff’s Department at 601-776-1385.