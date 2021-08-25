Silver Alert issued for Southaven man

DESOTO COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) issued a Silver Alert for a 46-year-old Southaven man.

Abdelhadi Bouara was last seen Tuesday, August 24, 2021, at about 12:00 p.m. traveling south on Interstate 55 near Southaven. He is believed to be in a 2007 silver Honda Accord bearing a Mississippi tag that reads: DAS5433.

Bouara is described as six feet two inches tall, weighs 170 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

According to family members, Bouara suffers from a medical condition that may impair his judgment. If you know where he is located, contact the Southaven Police Department at 662-393-0228.