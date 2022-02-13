DESOTO COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) has issued a Silver Alert for Stella Doyle of Southaven in DeSoto County.

MBI officials said Doyle is 75-years-old, five feet and two inches tall, 165 pounds, with white hair and blue eyes. She was last seen on Accomack Cove in DeSoto County around 11:00 p.m. on Saturday, February 12. She was wearing a blue t-shirt and pajama bottoms.

Officials believe she may be driving a silver 2014 Jeep Patriot with Mississippi tag #DAT9763. Her family said she suffers from a medical condition that may impair her judgement. Anyone with information about Doyle can call the Southaven Police Department at (662)-393-0228.