UPDATE: The Silver Alert issued for Breanna Massey has been canceled. She has been located and is safe.

TALLAHATCHIE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) has issued a Silver Alert for 22-year-old Breanna Massey, of Charlestown.

She is described as five feet five inches tall, weighing 140 pounds, with blonde hair and green eyes.

According to MBI, Massey was last seen Saturday, July 16, at about 10:40 a.m., wearing a pink and white t-shirt and shorts, walking south in the 90 block of Veterans Memorial Drive in Attala County.

Family members said Massey suffers from a medical condition that may impair her judgment.

If anyone has information regarding the whereabouts of Massey, contact the Tallahatchie County Sheriff’s office at (662) 647-5511.