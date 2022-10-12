UPDATE:

TATE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Silver Alert issued Cayden Schappach has been canceled. He has located and is safe.

TATE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) issued a Silver Alert for 17-year-old Cayden Schappach, of Senatobia.

He is described as five feet nine inches tall and weighs 130 pounds.

According to MBI, Schappach was last seen walking towards Brownsferry Road in Senatobia on Tuesday, October 10 around 3:00 p.m. He was wearing a blue T-shirt, Nike shoes, and blue jeans.

Family members said Schappach suffers from a medical condition that may impair his judgment.

If anyone has information regarding his whereabouts, contact the Tate County Sheriff’s Department at 601-562-4434.