YALOBUSHA, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) issued a Silver Alert for 57-year-old Otey Neal Dahl, of Yalobusha County.

Dahl is described as six-foot two-inches tall, weighs 200 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes.

According to MBI, he was last seen on Sunday, Sept. 4 around 2:00 p.m. in the 100 block of County Road 2 in Yalobusha County. He was walking west.

Dahl was last seen wearing a black and yellow shirt, a red cap and an eye patch.

Family members said Dahl suffers from a medical condition that may impair his judgment. If anyone has information regarding his whereabouts, contact the Yalobusha County Sheriff’s Department at 662-473-2722 Opt 2.