JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) issued Silver Alerts for two Mississippi men.

Clarence Bo Bates, 75, of Hattiesburg, was last seen on Monday, May 16 around 9:00 a.m. in the 200 block of Mary Magdalene Road. He was last seen traveling in an unknown direction.

Bates is described as five feet seven inches tall, weighs 180 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. Family members said he suffers from a medical condition that may impair his judgment.

If anyone has any information regarding the whereabouts of Bates, contact the Forrest County Sheriff’s Office at 601-544-7800.

The second Silver Alert was issued for Brandon Keith Hubbard, 29, of Grenada.

Hubbard was last seen in the 100 block of Windmere Road in Grenada County. He is believed to be in a white 2009 BMW 328 bearing the Mississippi tag GAA3286. Hubbard was traveling in an unknown direction.

According to MBI, Hubbard is described as five feet four inches tall, weighs 140 pounds with black hair and blue eyes. Family members said he suffers from a medical condition that may impair his judgment.

Clarence Bo Bates (Courtesy: MBI)

Brandon Keith Hubbard (Courtesy: MBI)

If anyone has information regarding the whereabouts of Hubbard, contact the Grenada Police Department at 662-266-1211.